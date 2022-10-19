Saints Without Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry Thursday vs. Cardinals by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The New Orleans Saints will be short at wide receiver when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football this week. Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) have been ruled out for yet another week.

Thomas will miss his fourth straight week with the foot issue, while Landry is set to be out for the third week in a row.

Landry has come up with 15 catches on 21 targets for 168 yards in four games this year. Thomas has 16 receptions on 22 targets for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

With the NFL single-season reception leader and Landry out, it leaves rookie wide receiver Chris Olave to become the top option within the offense in Week 7. Expect Olave, Marquez Callaway, and tight end Adam Trautman to see an uptick in snap counts and target share this weekend.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints Odds

The New Orleans Saints are +2.5-point road underdogs and +108 on the moneyline when they head to Arizona to match up with the Cardinals Thursday night. The total is set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.