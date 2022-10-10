Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Officially OUT for Season by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny will officially undergo surgery on his fractured fibula and is out for the season.

Rashaad Penny needs surgery, Pete says. Adds that the high-ankle element of the injury makes it even trickier in terms of surgery and recovery. “Going to take a number of months,” Pete says. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 10, 2022

The news comes as little surprise after previous reports stated that surgery was the most likely outcome. Penny suffered the injury in the third quarter of Week 5’s 39-32 loss to the New Orleans Saints and was carted off the field. The 26-year-old ends his season with 346 yards rushing on 57 carries (6.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.

An impending free agent, Penny will likely be forced to ink another one-year deal next offseason, whether that be with Seattle or elsewhere. Injuries have been a common theme throughout Penny’s NFL career, the former San Diego State standout appearing in just 42 of a possible 81 games.

In the meantime, rookie Kenneth Walker III will take over lead-back duties and should be a solid RB2 option in all fantasy formats.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Seahawks as +3 home underdogs on the spread and +130 on the moneyline for Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.