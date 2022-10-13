Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Misses Practice Thursday by SportsGrid 33 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per Joe Rutter of Tribune-Review Sports.

One tight end is expected to be back from injury for the Steelers. Zach Gentry say he will ready to play against the Bucs. Pat Freiermuth remains in concussion protocol. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) October 13, 2022

Freiermuth’s unavailability on Sunday would only make rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett’s job more difficult to steal a win from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend. Freiermuth is just 32 receiving yards behind Diontae Johnson as the team’s leading receiver and has caught one of the two passing touchdowns on the season for the Steelers.

In 2022, Freiermuth has made 20 receptions on 32 targets for 235 yards and a touchdown. This is one to keep an eye on as we head toward the weekend. If Freiermuth is unable to go, expect backup Zach Gentry to see a solid workload in his place as the starting tight end.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently 8.5-point underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.