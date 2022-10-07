SuperContest NFL Picks: Bold Enough To Bet Bears Vs. Vikings? 'Chicken Dinner' is NESN's entry in the contest by Sam Panayotovich and Mike Cole 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Team NESN is taking part in the historic Las Vegas Westgate SuperContest this season.

Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich and digital content editor Mike Cole are teaming up to pick five weekly NFL games against the point spread. Each winning selection receives one point and ties earn a half-point. The guys went 3-2 last week and are currently tied for 114th place out of 1,597 entries.

The betting lines are released every Wednesday and selections are due by Saturday afternoon.

Here are Sam’s and Mike’s picks for Week 5 of the SuperContest:

Chicago Bears +7 at Minnesota Vikings

SP: Nobody wants to bet the Bears anymore because they stink, but it’s difficult not to take a full touchdown in this spot. Let’s also remember that Minnesota barely eked by New Orleans in London last weekend and Chicago’s defense is still playing hard for new head coach Matt Eberflus. Take the points.

Arizona Cardinals +5.5 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

MC: Could the Eagles get caught here looking ahead to a Week 6 clash with the Cowboys? Either way, run-first Philly could have problems on the ground against a surprisingly stout Cardinals rush defense, and Arizona’s blitz-heavy attack could bother Jalen Hurts. Plus, with the Cardinals’ offensive potential, the backdoor stays open.

Cleveland Browns +2.5 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

MC: Neither team can defend the run, but the Browns’ rushing attack is best in the NFL. They’ll run at will against LA to put the Chargers — who are in a tough travel spot after going to Houston last week — in a position to play catch-up, allowing that pass rush to pin its ears back against a hobbled offensive line.

New England Patriots -3 vs. Detroit Lions

SP: Expect Bill Belichick to run the rock at will against a Detroit defense that’s allowed the third-most rushing yards in the entire league. The banged-up Lions are playing their first game of the season outside — wild, huh? — and backing Belichick against Dan Campbell in Foxboro seems like a solid idea.

Las Vegas Raiders +7 at Kansas City Chiefs

SP: This pick won’t be popular and that’s OK. Kansas City blasted Tampa Bay on “Sunday Night Football,” so Chiefs stock is pretty high right about now. Meanwhile, Las Vegas isn’t great, but they’ve been competitive. The Raiders have lost by two, five and six points this season, and their offense will keep it interesting.

SUPERCONTEST RECORD: (14-6, 14 points)

