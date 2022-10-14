SuperContest NFL Picks: Can Jets Keep It Close Against Packers? 'Chicken Dinner' is NESN's entry in the contest by Sam Panayotovich and Mike Cole 3 hours ago

Team NESN is taking part in the historic Las Vegas Westgate SuperContest this season.

Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich and digital content editor Mike Cole are teaming up to pick five weekly NFL games against the point spread. Each winning selection receives one point and ties earn a half-point. The guys went 4-0-1 last week and are currently tied for 25th place out of 1,597 entries.

The betting lines are released every Wednesday and selections are due by Saturday afternoon.

Here are Sam’s and Mike’s picks for Week 6 of the SuperContest:

New York Jets +7 at Green Bay Packers

MC: It feels like a tall task for the Packers to cover that number against anyone, even the Jets. I’s not a bad matchup for New York which has a stellar secondary that could fluster Green Bay’s mediocre wideouts, and a coaching staff led by Matt LaFleur’s best friend (Robert Saleh) and brother (Mike LaFleur) seems like it can be the latest staff to outfox LaFleur and his staff.

Denver Broncos +5 at Los Angeles Chargers

SP: Disrespect continues for Denver in the market and honestly, it’s getting to be a bit much. The Broncos have a very solid defense that has kept them in every single game this season and their three losses have come by one, three and nine points. The Chargers are still a banged up bunch and it’ll be interesting to see if they will be able to move the ball with success. This is also a lot of points to give the ever-dangerous Russell Wilson.

Miami Dolphins +3.5 vs. Minnesota Vikings

MC: A week ago, the Dolphins were 1-point favorites. Is the difference between Teddy Bridgewater or even Tua Tagovailoa to Skylar Thompson really that high? The hope, on this end at least, is Mike McDaniel puts Thompson in a spot to get the playmakers the ball in space while the Dolphins defense flummoxes Kirk Cousins with the blitz.

Kansas City Chiefs +2.5 vs. Buffalo Bills

SP: I can’t believe we’re getting almost a field goal with the Chiefs at home. There’s the smallest of gaps between Buffalo and Kansas City in my power ratings and I would make Buffalo a 1-point favorite on a neutral field. So… whey are the Bills laying 2.5 on the highway? Beats me. Much has been made about the “revenge angle” because of Buffalo’s playoff loss last year, but it appears to be overbaked into this line. Take the points.

Dallas Cowboys +6 at Philadelphia Eagles

SP: The vaunted Cowboys’ pass rush will keep them in most games this season. And call me crazy, but Dallas’ offense is actually more balanced with Cooper Rush under center. That’s because offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is running the rock a ton, which coincidingly puts Rush in better positions to succeed. Philadelphia is a damn good football team, but this number feels just a touch too heavy.

SUPERCONTEST RECORD: (18-6-1, 18.5 points)

