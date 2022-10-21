SuperContest NFL Picks: Plug Your Nose, Play Broncos Vs. Jets 'Chicken Dinner' is NESN's entry in the contest by Sam Panayotovich and Mike Cole 34 minutes ago

Team NESN is taking part in the historic Las Vegas Westgate SuperContest this season.

Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich and digital content editor Mike Cole are teaming up to pick five weekly NFL games against the point spread. Each winning selection receives one point and ties earn a half-point. The guys went 2-3 last week and are currently tied for 61st place out of 1,597 entries.

The betting lines are released every Wednesday and selections are due by Saturday afternoon.

Here are Sam’s and Mike’s picks for Week 7 of the SuperContest:

Denver Broncos -1 vs. New York Jets

SP: The SuperBook’s lookahead line for this game was Broncos -3.5 and it’s wild that it’s down to basically a pick ’em at this point. Denver hasn’t been great, but the disrespect is almost too strong at this point. Zach Wilson and the baby Jets have morphed into a public darling here and it’s time to bet the other side. The one silver lining in this spot is that Denver’s pass defense remains of the best in the league.

Seattle Seahawks +5.5 at Los Angeles Chargers

MC: The Chargers are getting healthier, but the rash of injuries over the last few weeks still looms large. As does LA’s continued inability to stop the run. The Chargers rank 22nd in run defense DVOA, and here comes a Seattle offense that now has Kenneth Walker III running wild in addition to a surprisingly efficient passing attack. LA should pull this one out, but Seattle stays within the number in a shootout.

Atlanta Falcons +6 at Cincinnati Bengals

SP: The best cover team in the NFL (6-0 ATS) is catching almost a touchdown against an overvalued Bengals bunch. Bettors are still paying the tax from Cincinnati’s Super Bowl run last season and that’s probably going to be a thing all year long. Don’t look now, but Atlanta’s offense is Top 10 in multiple advanced metrics and Marcus Mariota is proving that Arthur Smith’s run-pass option attack works with a mobile quarterback.

Indianapolis Colts +2.5 at Tennessee Titans

SP: Don’t let Frank Reich’s squad get hot. After another dud of a start to the season, Indianapolis has ripped off three wins in four games and Matt Ryan is starting to find a rhythm with a suddenly healthy receiver room. It’s sounding like Jonathan Taylor and Kwity Paye will be available this weekend, which only helps the case for the Colts. Give me the better team catching just under a field goal.

New England Patriots -8 vs. Chicago Bears

MC: It doesn’t matter whether it’s Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe under center Monday night. The Patriots could probably still cover with Sam or me at quarterback. Even if the Bears defense slows the New England rushing attack, it’s hard to envision the Patriots allowing more than 10 or 13 points. Justin Fields and that Bears offense has been anemic against just about everyone, let alone Bill Belichick with an extra day to prep.

SUPERCONTEST RECORD: (20-9-1, 20.5 points)

