Tennessee’s Upset Makes Alabama’s Title Odds Extremely Enticing The Crimson Tide are +450 at FanDuel by Sam Panayotovich 32 minutes ago

The Alabama Crimson Tide are licking their wounds after a 52-49 loss at Tennessee.

Nick Saban’s vaunted defense gave up almost 600 yards of total offense and 18 fourth-quarter points as the Vols launched themselves into the conversation as legit contenders to crash the College Football Playoff. American oddsmakers made the necessary move and slashed Tennessee’s odds to win the national championship.

“Tennessee could drop to 15-1 if they beat Alabama,” one professional bettor told NESN last week. “So if you’re looking to capitalize, you make that bet now. Don’t wait for the upset to happen and jump on a train that’s already left the station. If you think Tennessee can knock off Alabama, you make a move now.”

Bingo.

The Vols are anywhere from 14 to 20-1 to win it all, down from the 40 to 50-1 range. Tennessee’s win also doubled Alabama’s title odds, which begs the question: Is it time to buy the dip on the Crimson Tide?

Taking a long look at Alabama to win the national title at 9/2. The Tide will be double-digit favorites in their remaining five games and probably a short favorite in the SEC Championship if they win out.



And at that point, they'd be around 2/1. — Sammy P (@spshoot) October 17, 2022

CFB national title odds at FanDuel:

Ohio State +170 ($100 wins $170)

Georgia +190

Alabama +450

Clemson +1200

Michigan +1600

Tennessee +2000

Oregon +5000

UCLA +5000

TCU +6000

Ole Miss +8000

USC +8000 ($100 wins $8,000)

“That’s the move right now,” the aforementioned bettor said. “This is the highest price point of the entire season on Alabama and it’s a great time to buy low after the entire country watched the loss to Tennessee and watched Vols fans carrying the goal post all over Knoxville. Saban will have the team’s full attention going forward and you’re going to get a ticked off Tide these next five regular-season games.

“If they lock in the rest of the way, they’ll be in great shape to make the playoff.”

Alabama will be a double-digit favorite in all five remaining games — including a road tilt at Ole Miss — and other contenders will lose, too. The Big Ten will only get one team after Ohio State and Michigan meet in a de facto Big Ten championship and Georgia faces Tennessee in November. Clemson isn’t invincible by any means, either.

There’s just no way the Tide don’t make the CFP if they finish 11-1 and win the SEC Championship against Georgia or Tennessee. Now is the time to buy and the dip and invest in some Alabama stock.

Alabama wins national title +450

RECORD: (118-124, +21.7)