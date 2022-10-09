The Spread Sharp Report: How Public Is Betting Patriots-Lions Clash New England is a 3.5-point home favorite by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Patriots enter Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions as a home favorite, but the likelihood of New England third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe making his first career start seemingly has caused bettors to lack confidence in Bill Belichick’s team.

Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones will miss Sunday’s game, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Brian Hoyer was placed on injured reserve with a concussion this week, opening the door for the rookie Zappe to start.

The Lions are responsible for 82% of the moneyline bets on BetMGM Sportsbook, which marks the second-highest clip behind only the Dallas Cowboys to beat the Los Angeles Rams. It represents a less noteworthy 42% of the moneyline handle, indicating there are some larger wagers on the Lions to win straight up.

DraftKings Sportsbook also has taken more moneyline bets on the Lions with 67% of the bets accounting for 57% of the money wagered on the moneyline.

The Lions, who statistically own the league’s best offense in points and yards per game, also own the majority of spread bets (65%) and spread handle (61%) at BetMGM. DraftKings has taken 69% of spread bets on Detroit, as well.

However, it seems there are some large bets on the Patriots to cover the spread at DraftKings. Sixty-nine percent of the spread handle is on the Patriots to cover the three points, though it represents just 31% of the spread tickets.

In regards to the total, 68% of bets and 62% of the handle are on the Over 45.5 at BetMGM. DraftKings, similarly, has received a majority of bets and handle on the Over 45.5 with 62% and 58%, respectively. It’s worth noting the total has gone over in the Lions’ last five games, and Detroit is also 4-1 against the spread in that stretch.

