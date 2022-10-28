Titans QB Ryan Tannehill DNP Friday, Questionable vs. Texans by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not participate in team practice on Friday, per team reporter Jim Wyatt.

Not spotted during open period of practice on Friday for the #Titans :



QB Ryan Tannehill

DL Jeffery Simmons

OLB Rashad Weaver

G Nate Davis

C Ben Jones

FB Tory Carter — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 28, 2022

Tannehill participated in just one practice this past week, making him a shaky questionable against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Rookie backup quarterback Malik Willis would get his first career NFL start if Tannehill cannot go. This will be a status to keep an eye on throughout the weekend as the Titans prepare for the matchup.

In 2022, Tannehill has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,097 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions in six games. Willis may have some potential fantasy value due to his rushing capability, so he may be worth a stash in your league if you have the extra roster spot.

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Odds

The Tennessee Titans are 2.5-point favorites against the Houston Texans on Sunday, with the total set at 40.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.