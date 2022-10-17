Titans Release WR Josh Gordon by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Tennessee Titans have released veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon from their practice squad.

The #Titans are releasing WR Josh Gordon off their practice squad, source said. He played in two games and did not record any stats. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022

Signed by Tennessee following his release from the Kansas City Chiefs in September, Gordon appeared in two games for the Titans, failing to record a stat on 22 snaps.

“However brief, Appreciate you Nashville,” Gordon tweeted early Monday.

Selected by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2012 supplemental draft, the 31-year-old led the NFL in receiving yards in 2013, racking up 1,646 on 87 receptions. However, Gordon’s career has since been marred by struggles with substance abuse, resulting in multiple league suspensions. While suspended, the former First-Team All-Pro missed three full seasons worth of games between 2014-2020.

Struggling to make an impact of late, it’s fair to wonder if this could be the end of the line for Gordon’s NFL career.

