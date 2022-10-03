Titans WR Treylon Burks Expected to Miss Some Time by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (turf toe) is reportedly expected to miss some time, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Titans first-round WR Treylon Burks, who left yesterday’s game with a foot injury, has been diagnosed with turf toe, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. No surgery is necessary, just rehab. But Burks will miss some time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

Turf toe mainly depends on the injury’s severity, so it’s hard to gauge Burks’s expected return. It’s a tough blow to a passing offense that already ranks towards the bottom of the league in most stats. The Titans take on the Commanders in Week 5, but an early Week 6 bye serves as good timing for Burks before a Week 7 date with the Indianapolis Colts.

In four games, Burks has made ten receptions on 16 targets for 129 yards on the season. With him out of the lineup, you can expect Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips to see some extra work alongside Robert Woods.

Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders Odds

The Tennessee Titans are 2.5-point favorites against the Washington Commanders, with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.