Tom Brady’s MVP Odds Take Plunge After Rough Start For Buccaneers

When Tom Brady came out of his short retirement, the Buccaneers appeared to be in line for another strong year, but their 2022 season hasn’t gotten off to the best start.

Tampa Bay is 2-2 heading into its Week 5 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. While not a terrible record, its offense has left a lot to be desired.

The Buccaneers offense ranks 24th in expected points added (EPA), with their rushing offense ranked dead last. Brady ranks 14th in EPA among quarterbacks — in between Jared Goff and Cooper Rush.

The Bucs have been able to get by with a defense that ranks 5th in EPA, but it’s clear not everything is clicking for Tampa Bay. Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has explained what the issues with the offense is, and injuries to the offensive line and wide receiver corps have hampered Brady’s ability to get the most out of the offense.

It’s that slow start that has Brady’s MVP odds shift from +850 to +4000 on DraftKings Sportsbook. A $100 bet on the three-time MVP’s current odds would pay out $4,100.

An intriguing wager, but you’re asking a lot out of the Bucs offense to improve at dramatic levels that outperform the top three favorites: Josh Allen (+275), Lamar Jackson (+500) and Patrick Mahomes (+500). There’s also Jalen Hurts to compete with, whose odds have jumped from +4500 to +550 after the Philadelphia Eagles’ 4-0 start to the season.

Brady has a lot to worry about, both in his professional and personal life, but at this point in the season, he can probably leave out a fourth MVP award and hope the Buccaneers can be good enough to win him his eighth Super Bowl title.