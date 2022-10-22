Tyler Lockett Questionable Sunday for Seahawks vs. Chargers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Tyler Lockett is questionable to play Sunday for the Seattle Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Lockett hasn’t practiced all week due to a hamstring injury. Generally, not practicing might put you in the doubtful category. Still, head coach Pete Carroll stated after practice Friday Lockett has a good chance of playing Sunday versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

This could be a case of a head coach being extremely optimistic about a player’s chances of playing. Carroll has been accused of this in the past. Lockett will likely be a game-time decision Sunday, so no one may know whether or not he will play until 90 minutes before kickoff, when each team will announce who is inactive for the game.