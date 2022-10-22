Tyler Lockett Questionable Sunday for Seahawks vs. Chargers
Tyler Lockett is questionable to play Sunday for the Seattle Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Lockett hasn’t practiced all week due to a hamstring injury. Generally, not practicing might put you in the doubtful category. Still, head coach Pete Carroll stated after practice Friday Lockett has a good chance of playing Sunday versus the Los Angeles Chargers.
This could be a case of a head coach being extremely optimistic about a player’s chances of playing. Carroll has been accused of this in the past. Lockett will likely be a game-time decision Sunday, so no one may know whether or not he will play until 90 minutes before kickoff, when each team will announce who is inactive for the game.
