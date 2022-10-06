Warriors' Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Involved in Physical Altercation by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Golden State Warriors’ quest to repeat as NBA champions is not off to the rosiest of starts.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole were involved in a physical altercation during Wednesday’s practice, with the former potentially facing disciplinary action by the team.

Per Charania, Green “forcefully struck Poole and needed to be separated swiftly” after the pair were seen pushing and shoving in a heated argument.

The altercation forced Warriors head coach Steve Kerr to cancel the remainder of practice.

As noted by Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Poole and Green are said to “Have a history, but no players from the Golden State Warriors felt the incident was warranted.”

In an interesting wrinkle, both players are looking for new long-term deals, with Green holding a player option for the 2023-24 season.

