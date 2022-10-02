White Sox Resting Eloy Jimenez Sunday vs. Padres by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The rest of the Chicago White Sox season is nothing more than a formality, and they’re using Sunday’s series finale against the San Diego Padres to get one of their starters some rest. Eloy Jiminez was left off the batting order as the White Sox go for the series win.

Jimenez has only played 82 games this season but has been an effective offensive producer when healthy. The 25-year-old leads all White Sox hitters with a .866 on-base plus slugging percentage, ranking second on the team with 16 home runs.

AJ Pollock has been one of the more reliable White Sox hitters this season, playing in the second-most games and chipping in with 56 runs batted in and 59 runs scored. He’s in left field against the Padres on Sunday.

The betting odds are stacked against the White Sox for their interleague matchup. FanDuel Sportsbook has the AL Central also-rans as +136 underdogs versus Blake Snell and the Padres.