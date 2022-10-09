Why Mike McDaniel Took Tyreek Hill Out Of Dolphins-Jets Game Injuries continue to pile up for the Dolphins by Jason Ounpraseuth 56 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Dolphins injuries piled up when they played the Jets on Sunday, and Miami could lose a key playmaker for an extended period of time.

Back-up quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the Week 5 contest against New York due to head and elbow injuries, which forced rookie Skylar Thompson in the game. Tyreek Hill also left the Dolphins’ loss with a foot injury after he was stepped on during the game, according to head coach Mike McDaniel in his postgame news conference.

“He’s a very quick healer,” McDaniel told reports in regards to Hill’s injury, per team video. “I’m very optimistic, but at the point, I don’t really know.”

To add insult to injury, Hill had been stiff armed by Quinnen Williams after the Jets defensive lineman picked up a fumble and tried to run it for extra yards.

Heading into Week 5, Hill was limited in practice due to a quad injury, and McDaniels said the Dolphins wide receiver getting stepped on reaggravated the injury. Hill was seen wearing a walking boot after the game, according to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.

It’s unknown what the Dolphins will look like in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings. They two quarterbacks have two quarterbacks in the concussion protocol, and they could be without their top offensive weapon for a few weeks if the injury is serious.

Hill downplayed his injury and told reporters he is fine, though the wide receiver is never down in confidence.

“I feel good,” Hill said postgame, per the Sun Sentinal’s David Furones. “Cheetah just got a banged-up paw.”

Hill led the Dolphins in Week 5 in targets with seven, which was good for seven receptions for 47 yards. He also had two carries for 13 yards. Third-string running back Myles Gaskin was second on the team in targets with five, so it’s unlikely you’re going to find value heading into Week 6 on the waiver wire when it comes to Dolphins pass catchers.

Jaylen Waddle put up a disappointing outing with three catches for 23 yards off three targets, and he’s probably a wait-and-see when it comes to start/sit decisions depending on whether or not Tua Tagovailoa can play in Week 6 or not.

If there is someone worth picking up from this Dolphins offense, it’s Raheem Mostert. He rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown off 18 carries Chase Edmonds only had one carry for one yard, which signals Mostert is the No. 1 running back in this offense.

He’s still available in 32% of Yahoo Fantasy leagues, and while he doesn’t have a huge role in the passing game — one catch for nine yards off three targets — you’re picking him up for the volume he gets in the running game. In Week 4, Mostert had 15 carries for 69 yards, so this is a trend, and it appears McDaniel prefers his former San Francisco 49ers running back to Edmonds, who signed a two-year, $12.1 million contract this past offseason.

Hopefully, if you have Hill on your team, you have suitable options on your bench, as there aren’t that many pressing options that are must-adds for Week 6.