World Series Could Net Largest Sports Betting Payout In History Much like the Astros, Mattress Mack is back in the World Series

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series. You know what that means? So is ‘Mattress Mack.’

Jim McIngvale, a furniture store owner and infamous sports bettor, has been the face of betting in baseball over recent years (sorry Pete Rose), placing a collection of bets on his hometown Houston Astros as well as other large-scale events. He’s placed over $15 million in bets over the past couple of years, staking wagers on the Alabama Crimson Tide, New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals.

This year, he’s in line to make history should Houston take home the World Series title.

If the Astros win the World Series, McIngvale is in line to win $75 million, which would be the largest recorded payout in legal sports betting history according to Action Network.

Houston is the current favorite to take home the Commissioner’s Trophy at most sportsbooks, with DraftKings Sportsbook (-185), FanDuel (-190) and BetMGM (-190) all projecting the Astros to win it all in 2022. Those odds, however, aren’t the ones that are going to net the 71-year-old with a monster payout, he was in on H-town from the start.

Houston will now hope that the “Mattress Mack curse” isn’t real as they prepare to face the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 8:03 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 28.