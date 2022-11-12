Aaron Jones will play Sunday for the Green Bay Packers
Aaron Jones will play Sunday for the Green Bay Packers, Wed Hodkiewicz of the Packers’ official website reports.
Jones had to leave the loss last week versus the Detroit Lions due to the injury. Jones believed he could’ve returned to that game, but the medical staff advised against it. The Packers’ medical staff is considered one of the most conservative in the league.
The offense needs Jones to play and play well with the Packers’ passing game in disarray. Aaron Rodgers may be a future Hall of Fame quarterback and one of the best ever to play, but he looks like a shell of himself this season. The Packers just don’t have the talent at the wide receiver position to threaten teams. Jones has been the most consistent threat for Green Bay, not only in the run game but also in the passing game.
On Sunday, the Packers will look to break their five-game losing streak versus the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. The Packers are +4.5-point underdogs (-115) in this contest and are +176 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 44.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.