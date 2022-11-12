Aaron Jones will play Sunday for the Green Bay Packers by SportsGrid 5 hours ago

Aaron Jones will play Sunday for the Green Bay Packers, Wed Hodkiewicz of the Packers’ official website reports.

Jones had to leave the loss last week versus the Detroit Lions due to the injury. Jones believed he could’ve returned to that game, but the medical staff advised against it. The Packers’ medical staff is considered one of the most conservative in the league.

The offense needs Jones to play and play well with the Packers’ passing game in disarray. Aaron Rodgers may be a future Hall of Fame quarterback and one of the best ever to play, but he looks like a shell of himself this season. The Packers just don’t have the talent at the wide receiver position to threaten teams. Jones has been the most consistent threat for Green Bay, not only in the run game but also in the passing game.