Antetokounmpo Out vs. Spurs Friday by SportsGrid November 11

Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss his second straight game and the third contest in the past four when he does not suit up for the Milwaukee Bucks meeting with the Spurs in San Antonio.

Ironically it was with their superstar forward in the lineup that they dropped their first game of the season Monday in Atlanta. The Bucks won both games when Antetokounmpo did not suit up and will try and go 3-0 without their MVP candidate.

Giannis is putting together another spectacular season. The Greek Freak is fourth in the league in scoring, putting up 31.8 points per game to go along with the second-most rebounds at 12.2 a night. To round things out, Giannis is shooting over 54 percent from the field and averaging 5.3 assists per game.

