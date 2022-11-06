Astros’ World Series Win Nets MLB Bettor Record-Breaking Payout 'Mattress Mack' won big Saturday night by Adam London 1 hours ago

Perhaps the person happiest about the Astros’ World Series-clinching win Saturday night wasn’t a member of Houston’s organization.

James McIngvale had to have been over the moon when Yordan Álvarez, Jeremy Peña and company put the final nail in the Philadelphia Phillies’ coffin. That’s because McIngvale, known by most in the sports betting world as “Mattress Mack,” placed a significant wager on the Astros to win the Fall Classic and, in turn, broke the bank when Houston secured a 4-1 Game 6 victory at Minute Maid Park.

According to Front Office Sports, the Gallery Furniture owner and operator put down $10 million on the Astros to go all the way at +750 blended odds across multiple sportsbooks. So when Houston notched its second World Series title in the last six years, McInvgale raked in $75 million, the largest legal payout in sports betting history.

Perhaps McInvgale will look to ride the momentum of his big payday and put some of those winnings toward a 2023 World Series future. If the Houston native likes the Astros’ chances of going back-to-back, a tantalizing +600 number can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sunday morning.

The new kings of baseball currently have the second-shortest odds at DraftKings to win the World Series next year, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers (+500).