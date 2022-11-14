Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/14/2022 Time: 08:00 PM Venue: Fiserv Forum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Atlanta Hawks Open +4 -110 O 225.5 -110 +172 Current +4 -110 225.5 -110 +146 Milwaukee Bucks Open -4 -110 U 225.5 -110 -144 Current -4 -110 225.5 -110 -174

Atlanta Hawks Projected Lineups: 1. PG Trae Young 27.4 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 9.3 Assists 2. SG Dejounte Murray 21.7 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 8.0 Assists 3. C Clint Capela 10.8 Points, 12.0 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists 4. PF John Collins 12.4 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists 5. SF DeAndre Hunter 15.0 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 6. C Onyeka Okongwu 8.3 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists Milwaukee Bucks 1. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo 31.8 Points, 12.2 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists 2. PF Bobby Portis 13.3 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists 3. C Brook Lopez 15.8 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists 4. SG Jevon Carter 9.2 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists 5. SF Grayson Allen 10.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists 6. SG MarJon Beauchamp 6.1 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists

Atlanta Hawks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Nov 12 PHI +3.0 222.5 121-109 Thu, Nov 10 PHI -1.0 222.5 104-95 Wed, Nov 09 UTA -4.5 231.5 125-119 Mon, Nov 07 MIL +5.5 220.0 117-98 Sat, Nov 05 NO -2.5 234.5 124-121 Last 5 Against The Spread: Milwaukee Bucks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Nov 11 SA +2.0 219.5 111-93 Wed, Nov 09 OKC -1.0 213.0 136-132 Mon, Nov 07 ATL -5.5 220.0 117-98 Sat, Nov 05 OKC -5.5 219.0 108-94 Fri, Nov 04 MIN -2.5 225.0 115-102

The Atlanta Hawks are 3-2 (.600) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks since the start of 2021/2022

The Atlanta Hawks are 7-1 (.875) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on the road off two or more days rest over their last 8 games

The Atlanta Hawks are 13-5 (.722) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks off two or more days rest over their last 18 games

The Milwaukee Bucks are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks in 2022/2023

The Milwaukee Bucks are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks at home in 2022/2023

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021

The Milwaukee Bucks have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Atlanta Hawks at home off a loss Betting Insights:

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/14