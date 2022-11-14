Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/14
Date: 11/14/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Fiserv Forum
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Atlanta Hawks
|Open
|+4
|-110
|O 225.5
|-110
|+172
|Current
|+4
|-110
|225.5
|-110
|+146
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Open
|-4
|-110
|U 225.5
|-110
|-144
|Current
|-4
|-110
|225.5
|-110
|-174
Projected Lineups:
Atlanta Hawks
|1.
|PG
|Trae Young
|27.4 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 9.3 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Dejounte Murray
|21.7 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 8.0 Assists
|3.
|C
|Clint Capela
|10.8 Points, 12.0 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
|4.
|PF
|John Collins
|12.4 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
|5.
|SF
|DeAndre Hunter
|15.0 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
|6.
|C
|Onyeka Okongwu
|8.3 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
Milwaukee Bucks
|1.
|PF
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|31.8 Points, 12.2 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
|2.
|PF
|Bobby Portis
|13.3 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
|3.
|C
|Brook Lopez
|15.8 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Jevon Carter
|9.2 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Grayson Allen
|10.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
|6.
|SG
|MarJon Beauchamp
|6.1 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Atlanta Hawks
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Nov 12
|PHI
|+3.0
|222.5
|121-109
|Thu, Nov 10
|PHI
|-1.0
|222.5
|104-95
|Wed, Nov 09
|UTA
|-4.5
|231.5
|125-119
|Mon, Nov 07
|MIL
|+5.5
|220.0
|117-98
|Sat, Nov 05
|NO
|-2.5
|234.5
|124-121
Milwaukee Bucks
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Nov 11
|SA
|+2.0
|219.5
|111-93
|Wed, Nov 09
|OKC
|-1.0
|213.0
|136-132
|Mon, Nov 07
|ATL
|-5.5
|220.0
|117-98
|Sat, Nov 05
|OKC
|-5.5
|219.0
|108-94
|Fri, Nov 04
|MIN
|-2.5
|225.0
|115-102
Betting Insights:
- The Atlanta Hawks are 3-2 (.600) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks since the start of 2021/2022
- The Atlanta Hawks are 7-1 (.875) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on the road off two or more days rest over their last 8 games
- The Atlanta Hawks are 13-5 (.722) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks off two or more days rest over their last 18 games
- The Milwaukee Bucks are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks in 2022/2023
- The Milwaukee Bucks are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks at home in 2022/2023
- The Milwaukee Bucks are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
- The Milwaukee Bucks have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Atlanta Hawks at home off a loss