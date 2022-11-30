Australia Upsets Denmark, Advances to Knockout Stage by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

For the first time since 2006, Australia is headed to the Round of 16 at the World Cup. Mathew Leckie scored in the 60th minute as Australia edged Denmark 1-0 in yet another surprising result at this year’s tournament.

Leckie received a pass near the center circle and managed to get around a Danish defender before firing a strike past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, sending The Land Down Under into a frenzy.

“I’m proud, exhausted, everything really,” said Leckie. “It’s hard to describe the emotions right now. We always knew we could do it as a group. We had our doubters, but our spirit, our belief, our work ethic, and how close we are as a group shows on the pitch. The last 15, 20 minutes, we battled until the end. It didn’t matter what they threw at us, we weren’t conceding. We’ll make the most of it tonight, but then it’s all about recovery.”

Australia finishes Group D with six points, tied with France, who advanced to the knockout stage following Saturday’s 2-1 victory, also against Denmark.

