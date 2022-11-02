B1G Tiers: Michigan Joins Ohio State at the Top by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

We’re two-thirds into the college football season, and every Big Ten team has played eight games, with four to go. Rather than rank them, I’ve broken them into tiersâodds to win the Big Ten conference courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.Tier 1: Michigan (+390) & Ohio State (-410)

After watching each team play eight games, five in-conference, with three common opponents, I think it’s fair to say they belong in the same tier. You can make a case for either school being the Big Ten’s best, and it would be shocking if a program other than Ohio State or Michigan wins the B1G.

No other team in the conference (maybe only Tennessee nationally, maybe) can match Ohio State’s firepower offensively. There seems to be an endless supply of explosive skill players (Marvin Harrison Jr.!), and C.J. Stroud leads a passing game head and shoulders above the rest of the B1G.

How does Michigan stack up? From what I’ve seen, they’re still the more physical team of the two. While OSU has more NFL-caliber skill players, the Wolverines look like a pro team in the trenches. They have a more physical offensive line and a better defense (11.5 PPG) from top to bottom.

I believed Penn State belonged in a tier of its own until Michigan utterly dominated them. They had two opportunities to show they’re a cut above the teams in tier three and did so with their trashing of Minnesota and by pushing Ohio State in a way those others simply can’t.

The Nittany Lions aren’t in the same class as the Wolverines or Buckeyes, but there is clearly a talent gap between PSU and the rest of the Big Ten conference.

Some might argue Illinois should be in the same tier as Penn State. They are ranked, after all. But what’s their impressive win? They beat Minnesota by one score and Iowa by a field goal. Maybe I’m underselling the Illini, and while their defense is outstanding, the offense remains suspect.

If this were a ranking, the Illini would get the nod at No. 4. Who’s next in this group?

Maryland (6-2) has the best offense in this tier. They’re the only team in this group in the top half of the Big Ten in both passing and rushing offense. The defense is better than last season but has given up more points than they should have in their past two games against subpar units.

I bet many who believe I’m underselling Illinois would have put Minnesota in tier two a month ago before they lost three-straight games to their only opponents with a winning record. The Golden Gophers are a bully who can push around inferior teams until proven otherwise.

Purdue won their first two games against teams in this tier (at Minnesota, at Maryland) but lost their most recent contest (at Wisconsin). Their next two games (vs. Iowa, at Illinois) will decide if the balanced Boilermakers are the top contender to win the Big Ten West.

Next, we have Iowa, who would be the best team in the West if they had an average offense. Quarterback Spencer Petras and Co. showed signs of life last week but was that because of their opponent (Northwestern) or a sign of progress? We’ll learn over the next four weeks.

At 4-4, Wisconsin is a borderline tier-three member. They have as much talent as anyone in the B1G West but have been very disappointing this season on both sides of the ball. On the positive side, the Badgers have played their best football over the past three games under Jim Leonhard.

It’s been an ugly season on and off the field for both of these programs.

I’m old enough to remember when Michigan St. (eliminated) began the season ranked and rose into the top 10 in the Coaches Poll. Yeah, that was this season. They have since been the embarrassment of the entire Big Ten over the past seven weeks, with five losses by double-digits.

Even Nebraska showed signs of life, picking up a pair of conference wins under Mickey Joseph and hanging tough at Purdue. The Huskers had the early lead against Illinois last week, but it was game over when quarterback Casey Thompson went down. Bye-bye, bowl hopes.

These programs are a cut below in the talent department. Like MSU, they all have just one Big Ten win and have been officially eliminated from conference title contention.

With a 4-4 record, Rutgers has an outside chance of making a run at a bowl game, but the window is slim with Michigan and Penn State still on the docket. Their lone B1G win came at home versus Indiana.

Indiana is better than they were a year ago (2-10), but they will fail to make a bowl for the second year in a row. After consecutive bowl appearances in 2019-20, the program is headed in the wrong direction.

The same could be said about Northwestern, who hasn’t won a game in the United States this season. The 1-7 Wildcats have made Wisconsin’s (42 points) and Iowa’s (33 points) offenses look good. Not an easy task.