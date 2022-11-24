Bears QB Justin Fields Unlikely for Week 12? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

According to Chicago Bears beat writer Jon Greenberg, it is “unlikely” that starting quarterback Justin Fields will suit up in Week 12 versus the New York Jets due to a separated left shoulder (non-throwing arm). Fields suffered the injury during last week’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, finishing the game with 238 total yards and two touchdowns.

Greenberg writes, “It seems unlikely the Bears would let Fields play with this injury, particularly given the context (the Bears are 3-8), and his style of play (he runs the ball a lot).”

Fields refused to rule himself out, saying:

“I just feel like if I can play, and that I’m not furthering the risk of injury, and I can do what I need to do to be able to protect myself, I think that’ll be good enough for me to play.”

If the Ohio State alum is ultimately inactive, backup Trevor Siemian will draw the start under center in a tough matchup against Gang Green’s much-improved defense.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bears as +6 road underdogs on the spread and +198 on the moneyline.