Bengals RB Joe Mixon 'Trending' Towards Playing vs. Chiefs

3 hours ago

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is “trending in the direction” to playing on Sunday against the Kansas Cm Schefter.

Head coach Zac Taylor wouldn’t show his hand on Mixon’s availability for Sunday, but Schefter was able to shed some light on Mixon’s status heading into the week. Between Mixon’s and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s potential return, the Cincinnati offense could be at full strength in time for a blockbuster AFC showdown against the top-seeded Chiefs this Sunday. Keep an eye out for updates on the Pro Bowl back throughout the week.

In 2022, Mixon has 158 rushes for 605 yards and six touchdowns in ten starts. He’s also made 41 receptions for an additional 314 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals are 2.5-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, with the total set at 52.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Thumbnail photo via Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK

