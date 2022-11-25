Bengals-Titans: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks by SportsGrid 21 minutes ago

AFC contenders, the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans are set to collide on Sunday afternoon from Nissan Stadium.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The visiting Bengals enter with a 6-4 record, while the AFC South-leading Titans are 7-3. There’s a lot to like about Tennessee’s response to a slow start, considering they were the top seed in the AFC last year. It’s no secret that the defense and ground game are the keys to victory for Tennessee, and the Bengals are susceptible to being beaten by a running back of Derrick Henry’s caliber. One of the best downhill runners, Henry has continued to be a focal point of how the Titans operate on offense, which we should expect to continue in this matchup.

With question marks surrounding the availability of Bengals running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the Titans hold an advantage. However, the Bengals are still listed as road favorites, at -152 on the moneyline and -2.5 on the spread.

You can look at this game from multiple angles as Joe Burrow continues ramp up his play for Cincinnati. Still, the Titans are 4-1 in their last five games and have been following their familiar blueprint for success. Even though the Bengals are a formidable opposition, it’s hard to look away from the value the Titans are presenting as home underdogs, leading us to side with the plus-money value they have on the moneyline at +128.

Best Bet: Titans moneyline (+128)

There’s plenty of offensive talent on both sides, but it’s hard to avoid some of the trends we’ve seen from Tennessee. The Titans have seen six of their last seven games go under the total of 43.5, a sign there might not be much scoring on Sunday. Much of that could depend on whether Chase and Mixon suit up, but there’s potential that we see both defenses take center stage. With that, it’s hard to look away from the value that the under 43.5 is offering, currently priced at -110.

Best Bet: Under 43.5 (-110)

Game Pick: Titans 21, Bengals 18