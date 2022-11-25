Bills Star LB Von Miller (Knee) Out Indefinitely by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Buffalo Bills suffered a blow in Thursday’s 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions as star pass rusher Von Miller left the contest with a knee injury and did not return.

Bills' LB Von Miller did not tear his ACL, but there is other damage that doctors are reviewing to determine how much time he will miss and for now he is out indefinitely, per sources. He could be out a couple of weeks, it could be season ending; more info still being gathered. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2022

Miller went down late in the second quarter before walking gingerly off the field. After several minutes in the medical tent, the 33-year-old was carted back to the locker room and ruled out.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, while Miller did not suffer a torn ACL, more information is being gathered on the extent of the injury as it relates to a possible return to the field. Schefter implies that Miller could miss either a few weeks or the remainder of the season.

Signed to a massive six-year, $120 million contract inked this past offseason, the former Denver Bronco has more than lived up to the hefty price tag and then some. Through ten games, Miller has recorded eight sacks, ten tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and 11 quarterback hits.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bills as odds-on Super Bowl favorites at +420.