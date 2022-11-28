Browns QB Deshaun Watson Officially Reinstated by SportsGrid 53 minutes ago

Coming off a 23-17 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cleveland Browns are set to welcome their prized offseason acquisition.

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports, star quarterback Deshaun Watson has officially been reinstated and will start Week 13 against his former team, the Houston Texans.

After an 11-game suspension for violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy, #Browns QB Deshaun Watson has complied with all the terms and now is officially back and active.



He'll be Cleveland's starting QB. https://t.co/mr3GYt7wPc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2022

Watson returns from an 11-game suspension after he was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Despite the allegations, the Browns acquired Watson from the Texans for a package that included three first-round picks. Cleveland subsequently signed the 27-year-old to a fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million deal, one of the largest contracts in NFL history.

Watson’s first regular season action in nearly two years will be the NFL’s marquee storyline come Sunday. The three-time Pro Bowler’s presence is also a tremendous boost to the fantasy values for all Browns players, particularly with the playoffs right around the corner.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Browns as -7 point road favorites on the spread and -310 on the moneyline.