Bucs' Antoine Winfield Being Evaluated for a Concussion by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to get past the Cleveland Browns without one of their starting safeties. Antoine Winfield Jr. left Sunday’s contest with a head injury and is being evaluated for a concussion.

Winfield missed a pair of games earlier in the season with the same injury, returning to action in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Even with the absence, the Pro Bowl safety ranks fifth on the team with 44 tackles, adding 3.0 sacks, two pass deflections, a forced fumble, and an interception.

Keanu Neale has come on to replace Winfield, making an immediate impact in the secondary. Neale recorded two tackles in a little over a quarter of action.

The Bucs have won two in a row to move into the lead in the NFC South and are tied with the Browns at the half.