Bulls Star G Zach LaVine Expected to Play Tuesday vs. Nets by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Chicago Bulls star guard Zach LaVine, who is listed as questionable due to left knee management, is expected to play Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Bulls star Zach LaVine, listed questionable, is expected to play tonight vs. Nets on TNT, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. LaVine (averaging 22.3 PPG) would then sit Wednesday’s game vs. Hornets as he and the team manage his knee during early part of season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 1, 2022

LaVine is not expected to suit up in the second half of Chicago’s back-to-back set versus the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

The Bulls continue to be cautious with the 27-year-old after LaVine underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee this past offseason. Through four games, the two-time All-Star is posting per-game averages of 22.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists as the Bulls have gotten off to a disappointing 3-4 start to begin the year.

DeMar DeRozan becomes one of the better DFS plays on the board, with LaVine sidelined on Wednesday. At the same time, Nikola Vucevic should also see an increase in usage in a favorable matchup against a Hornets defense that struggles to defend opposing centers.

