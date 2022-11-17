Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury Mum on Quarterbacks Ahead of MNF by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn’t committing to anything ahead of Monday night’s NFC West clash with the San Franciso 49ers.

Starting quarterback Kyler Murray was held out of the Cardinals’ Week 10 encounter against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury and could miss his second straight game against the Niners. Colt McCoy started in Murray’s place on Sunday, incurring a minor knee ailment of his own.

Consequently, Kingsbury doesn’t know who will start for Arizona ahead of their intra-divisional contest in Mexico City.

Kyler Murray is day to day with a hamstring injury, Colt McCoy is dealing with a minor knee injury, and Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury said he plans to decide later this week who will start at quarterback Monday night in Mexico City vs. the 49ers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2022

McCoy has been effective in limited time with the Cardinals, winning three of his four starts over the last couple of seasons and posting a 100.1 quarterback rating. Still, if the injuries prevent both quarterbacks from starting, it will force Kingsbury to turn things over to third-string pivot Trace McSorley. McSorley has appeared in three contests since getting drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round, completing five of 14 passes for 102 yards.

Undoubtedly, the quarterback situation will impact the direction of the betting line. For now, FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cardinals priced at +8.5 underdogs.