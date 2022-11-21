Cardinals Star WR DeAndre Hopkins Will Play Monday vs. 49ers by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will play Monday against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.

Hopkins was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury but was able to practice in a limited fashion on Friday and Saturday.

The 30-year-old has gotten off to a hot start since returning from his six-game suspension, tallying 36 receptions for 396 yards and two touchdowns in four appearances.

While backup quarterback Colt McCoy is expected to draw a second consecutive start, Hopkins proved effective with the veteran, recording a 10/98/0 receiving line in last week’s 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The former Houston Texan leads the NFL with a 33.1% target share and should be able to post respectable numbers for fantasy owners despite a tough matchup against a daunting 49ers defense.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals as +9.5 underdogs on the spread and +350 on the moneyline.