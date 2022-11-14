Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/14/2022 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Amway Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Charlotte Hornets Open +1.5 -110 O 224.5 -110 -120 Current -1 -110 224.5 -110 -118 Orlando Magic Open -1.5 -110 U 224.5 -110 +102 Current +1 -110 224.5 -110 +102

Charlotte Hornets Projected Lineups: 1. PG LaMelo Ball 15.0 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists 2. PG Terry Rozier 21.9 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists 3. SG Kelly Oubre Jr. 18.5 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 4. PF P.J. Washington 14.6 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists 5. C Mason Plumlee 9.1 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists 6. PF Jalen McDaniels 9.9 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists Orlando Magic 1. PF Paolo Banchero 23.5 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 2. C Wendell Carter Jr. 16.0 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists 3. PG Jalen Suggs 13.0 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists 4. SF Franz Wagner 18.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists 5. C Bol Bol 11.5 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists 6. PF Chuma Okeke 5.8 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists

Charlotte Hornets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Nov 12 MIA +8.0 214.5 132-115 Thu, Nov 10 MIA +11.0 212.5 117-112 Wed, Nov 09 POR +1.5 221.0 105-95 Mon, Nov 07 WAS -2.0 213.5 108-100 Sat, Nov 05 BKN +4.0 223.0 98-94 Last 5 Against The Spread: Orlando Magic DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Nov 11 PHO +7.5 214.5 114-97 Wed, Nov 09 DAL +8.5 213.0 94-87 Mon, Nov 07 HOU -5.0 224.5 134-127 Sat, Nov 05 SAC +4.5 228.5 126-123 Thu, Nov 03 GS +9.5 226.0 130-129

The Charlotte Hornets are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic since the start of 2020/2021

The Charlotte Hornets have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Orlando Magic off a loss

The Orlando Magic are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets in 2022/2023

The Orlando Magic are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets at home in 2022/2023

The Orlando Magic are 2-2 (.500) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets at home since the start of 2020/2021 Betting Insights:

