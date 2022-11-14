Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/14
Date: 11/14/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Charlotte Hornets
|Open
|+1.5
|-110
|O 224.5
|-110
|-120
|Current
|-1
|-110
|224.5
|-110
|-118
|Orlando Magic
|Open
|-1.5
|-110
|U 224.5
|-110
|+102
|Current
|+1
|-110
|224.5
|-110
|+102
Projected Lineups:
Charlotte Hornets
|1.
|PG
|LaMelo Ball
|15.0 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Terry Rozier
|21.9 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|18.5 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
|4.
|PF
|P.J. Washington
|14.6 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
|5.
|C
|Mason Plumlee
|9.1 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Jalen McDaniels
|9.9 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
Orlando Magic
|1.
|PF
|Paolo Banchero
|23.5 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
|2.
|C
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|16.0 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Jalen Suggs
|13.0 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Franz Wagner
|18.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
|5.
|C
|Bol Bol
|11.5 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Chuma Okeke
|5.8 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Charlotte Hornets
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Nov 12
|MIA
|+8.0
|214.5
|132-115
|Thu, Nov 10
|MIA
|+11.0
|212.5
|117-112
|Wed, Nov 09
|POR
|+1.5
|221.0
|105-95
|Mon, Nov 07
|WAS
|-2.0
|213.5
|108-100
|Sat, Nov 05
|BKN
|+4.0
|223.0
|98-94
Orlando Magic
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Nov 11
|PHO
|+7.5
|214.5
|114-97
|Wed, Nov 09
|DAL
|+8.5
|213.0
|94-87
|Mon, Nov 07
|HOU
|-5.0
|224.5
|134-127
|Sat, Nov 05
|SAC
|+4.5
|228.5
|126-123
|Thu, Nov 03
|GS
|+9.5
|226.0
|130-129
Betting Insights:
- The Charlotte Hornets are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic since the start of 2020/2021
- The Charlotte Hornets have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Orlando Magic off a loss
- The Orlando Magic are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets in 2022/2023
- The Orlando Magic are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets at home in 2022/2023
- The Orlando Magic are 2-2 (.500) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets at home since the start of 2020/2021