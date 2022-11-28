Chiefs Expected to Sign RB Melvin Gordon to Practice Squad by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign free-agent running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Two-time Pro Bowl RB Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the #Chiefs practice squad, per source.



Released by Denver last week, Gordon should be active soon. Another weapon for the stretch run. pic.twitter.com/LBZ7cK2utG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 28, 2022

It felt likely that Gordon would end up somewhere, as it’s clear he still has something left in the tank. The reason for his release by Denver was constant fumbling. In 41 games with the Broncos, Gordon coughed the football up 12 times, including in his final game with the team in Week 11. With an unimpressive and injured Kansas City backfield, Gordon could be in the mix pretty soon.

In 2022, Gordon has 90 rushes for 318 yards and two touchdowns in ten games. He was also active in Denver’s passing game, hauling in 25 receptions for 223 yards.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, with the total set at 52.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.