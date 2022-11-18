Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Ruled OUT Sunday vs. Chargers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to team reporter Matt McMullen, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the San Diego Chargers.

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chris Lammons (who are both in the concussion protocol) won’t play on Sunday, per Coach Reid. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) November 18, 2022

Smith-Schuster suffered the scary-looking concussion last week and isn’t healthy enough to clear protocol. The way couldn’t be clearer for Kadarius Toney on Sunday. With Mecole Hardman being placed on injured reserve on Thursday. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Toney will now be the top receivers within the Chiefs’ offense against the Chargers. Toney finally had his breakout performance in Week 10 with four receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown. If he shows up on Sunday night, he’ll be a hot commodity in fantasy.

In 2022, Smith-Schuster has 46 receptions on 64 targets for 615 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas City Chiefs Vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are 4.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, with the total set at 51.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.