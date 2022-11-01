Colts RB Nyheim Hines Drawing Trade Interest by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago

According to Fox 59’s Mike Chappell, Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines is drawing interest ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET Trade Deadline.

A fourth-round pick of the Colts in 2018, Hines had his best game of the season in Sunday’s 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders, recording 49 total yards and a touchdown on seven touches.

Per Chappell, Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard “isn’t actively shopping Hines, but always listens to overtures that might prove beneficial in the long term.”

Playing behind starter Jonathan Taylor, Hines has tallied 36 rushing yards on 18 carries and 188 receiving yards on 25 receptions through seven games.

A move away from Indy would likely do wonders for Hines’s fantasy value. Meanwhile, Taylor, who continues to struggle through a nagging ankle injury, would probably see increased involvement in the Colts’ passing game after recording 16 receptions for 71 yards thus far.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Colts as +5.5 road underdogs on the spread and +205 on the money for Week 9 against the New England Patriots.