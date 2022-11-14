Cooper Kupp Update: Fantasy Managers Won’t Be Thrilled By Latest Report Kupp suffered an ankle injury in a Week 10 loss by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago

Cooper Kupp might have avoided the worst-case scenario, but it still appears the ankle injury suffered by the Los Angeles Rams wideout will put him on the shelf.

Kupp injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and did not return. He was helped by the team’s medical staff before heading back to the locker room.

Rams head coach Sean McVay acknowledged that it “didn’t look good” after Los Angeles dropped to 13th in the NFC playoff standings following the Week 10 defeat. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport provided an update on Monday afternoon.

“He’s having more tests today to determine just how serious and significant it is,” Rapoport said on NFL Now. “It seemed like the Los Angeles Rams did not have the worst-case scenario for Cooper Kupp. No break, it seems like, which is probably good news.

“Still (he’s) expected to miss some time, and the worry is that it is some sort of high ankle sprain,” Rapoport continued. “We’ll see how severe it is and the MRI obviously is going to tell more, but that is at least what they are looking at right now. So more information as it comes on Copper Kupp, who likely is going to miss the coming games.”

The final part of Rapoport’s update, hinting that Kupp could miss the “coming games,” likely is the most notable for fantasy football managers. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year, of course, is one of the top wideouts in all of fantasy football despite how the Rams’ offense has looked throughout the season. Fantasy managers having to go on without Kupp, especially with the playoff push in full swing, is far from ideal.

The development isn’t great for those who bought tickets on Kupp to repeat as the Offensive Player of the Year, either. Kupp had moved to 35-to-1 to win the award on DraftKings Sportsbook as of Monday morning. BetMGM recently revealed 3% of tickets and 2% of the handle was on Kupp to repeat.

The Rams have a Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, though it appears they will be taking the field without their best playmaker.