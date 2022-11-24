Cowboys Star LB Micah Parsons Will Play Thursday vs. Giants

by

3 hours ago

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons will play on Thursday versus NFC East rival New York Giants.

Parsons was listed as questionable after having his ankle rolled up during Dallas’ 40-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. 

The 23-year-old missed Monday’s practice before logging limited sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday. He should be ready to wreak havoc against a Giants team nursing several injuries up front.

After bursting onto the scene during last year’s dominant rookie campaign, Parsons has been even better in 2022. Through ten games, the former Penn State standout has racked up ten sacks (third in the NFL), 11 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and 19 quarterback hits. Parsons’s performance has been a key component of the Cowboys’ elite defense, which sits first in points-per-game, passing yards-per-game, and sacks.

The two teams will kick things off at 4:30 p.m. ET, with the Cowboys currently listed as -10.5 home favorites on the spread and -480 on the moneyline courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related