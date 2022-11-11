Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

by

November 11

Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/11
Date: 11/11/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Td Garden
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Denver Nuggets  Open +5.5   -114   O 232.5   -110    -230  
 Current +4.5   -110   230.5   -110    -198   
Boston Celtics  Open -5.5   -106   U 232.5   -110    +190  
 Current -4.5   -106   232.5   -110   +166
Projected Lineups:

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   21.2 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 9.0 Assists
2. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   17.8 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
3. PG  Jamal Murray   15.7 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. PG  Bones Hyland   14.0 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
5. PF  Aaron Gordon   14.4 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   11.7 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists

 

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   31.2 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   25.4 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
3. PG  Marcus Smart   10.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
4. C  Al Horford   10.1 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. SG  Derrick White   7.9 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. PF  Sam Hauser   7.9 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 09 IND -5.0 235.5 122-119
Mon, Nov 07 SA -8.0 234.0 115-109
Sat, Nov 05 SA -11.5 235.5 126-101
Thu, Nov 03 OKC -6.5 229.0 122-110
Sun, Oct 30 LAL -2.0 229.0 121-110

 

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 09 DET -13.5 226.0 128-112
Mon, Nov 07 MEM -3.5 231.0 109-106
Sat, Nov 05 NY -4.0 225.5 133-118
Fri, Nov 04 CHI -7.0 223.5 123-119
Wed, Nov 02 CLE -2.0 220.0 114-113
Betting Insights:
  • The Boston Celtics are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Boston Celtics are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Boston Celtics have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Denver Nuggets off two or more days rest
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related