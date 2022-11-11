Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/11
Date: 11/11/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Td Garden
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Denver Nuggets
|Open
|+5.5
|-114
|O 232.5
|-110
|-230
|Current
|+4.5
|-110
|230.5
|-110
|-198
|Boston Celtics
|Open
|-5.5
|-106
|U 232.5
|-110
|+190
|Current
|-4.5
|-106
|232.5
|-110
|+166
Projected Lineups:
Denver Nuggets
|1.
|C
|Nikola Jokic
|21.2 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 9.0 Assists
|2.
|SF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|17.8 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Jamal Murray
|15.7 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Bones Hyland
|14.0 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Aaron Gordon
|14.4 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|11.7 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
Boston Celtics
|1.
|PF
|Jayson Tatum
|31.2 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
|2.
|SF
|Jaylen Brown
|25.4 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Marcus Smart
|10.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
|4.
|C
|Al Horford
|10.1 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Derrick White
|7.9 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Sam Hauser
|7.9 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Denver Nuggets
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, Nov 09
|IND
|-5.0
|235.5
|122-119
|Mon, Nov 07
|SA
|-8.0
|234.0
|115-109
|Sat, Nov 05
|SA
|-11.5
|235.5
|126-101
|Thu, Nov 03
|OKC
|-6.5
|229.0
|122-110
|Sun, Oct 30
|LAL
|-2.0
|229.0
|121-110
Boston Celtics
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, Nov 09
|DET
|-13.5
|226.0
|128-112
|Mon, Nov 07
|MEM
|-3.5
|231.0
|109-106
|Sat, Nov 05
|NY
|-4.0
|225.5
|133-118
|Fri, Nov 04
|CHI
|-7.0
|223.5
|123-119
|Wed, Nov 02
|CLE
|-2.0
|220.0
|114-113
Betting Insights:
- The Boston Celtics are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets since the start of 2020/2021
- The Boston Celtics are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Denver Nuggets at home since the start of 2020/2021
- The Boston Celtics have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Denver Nuggets off two or more days rest