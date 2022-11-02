Eagles-Texans: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football' by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Stranger things have happened in the NFL, but the Houston Texans will be in tough against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

Thursday nights have contributed to some lackluster football for much of this season, but on the bright side, the Eagles have the potential to at least make for an entertaining atmosphere.

Philadelphia can put up points with any team and has playmakers on the defensive side of the ball too. This will be a challenging matchup for the Texans on a short week, evident by the big spread.

However, there’s a reason we play the games, so let’s see what the Texans bring to the table in this Week 9 matchup at home.

When and Where is Eagles-Texans?

Eagles: 7-0 | Texans: 1-5-1

Date: November 3, 2022 | Kick-Off: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Houston, Texas | Stadium: NRG Stadium

How to Watch Eagles-Texans?

TV: NBC, Amazon Prime | Live Stream: Amazon Prime/NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung, Terry McAulay

How to Bet Eagles-Texans

Moneyline: Eagles (-770) | Texans (+560)

Spread: Eagles -14 (-110) | Texans +14 (-110)

Total: 44.5 (O-115, U-105)

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, spread, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

It’s not often you see a team enter a matchup as a -770 favorite, but sometimes that happens when a 7-0 team faces a 1-5-1 squad. The Texans are trying to rebuild properly, and there are many missing pieces at multiple key positions, which gives the Eagles a sizable advantage. The Texans sit with the longest Super Bowl odds, while the Eagles have the second shortest, behind the Buffalo Bills. With a divisional showdown on a Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders looming, you have to wonder if this will be somewhat of a letdown spot for Philadelphia. With an apparent mismatch on paper, it will be interesting to see what type of game plan both sides prepare for in this Thursday night clash.

Eagles: Jordan Davis, DL (DNP), Josiah Scott, CB (DNP)

Texans: Maliek Collins, DL (DNP), Nico Collins, WR (DNP), Neville Hewitt, DL (DNP), Justin McCray, OL (DNP), Brandin Cooks, WR (DNP)