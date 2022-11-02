Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson to Return to Practice on Wednesday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been designated to return to practice.

Cordarrelle Patterson is returning to practice today, turning on his window to return from IR.



AJ Terrell not practicing today. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 2, 2022

The move officially opens Patterson’s 21-day window to come off injured reserve. The 31-year-old has not played since Week 4 due to a knee injury. Before landing on the IR, Patterson served as Atlanta’s starting tailback, rushing for 340 yards on 58 carries (5.9 AVG) and scoring three touchdowns.

With Patterson sidelined, the Falcons have relied on a committee approach with rookies Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley. However, both backs will likely see their fantasy values decline upon Patterson’s return.

Should Patterson get the green light for Week 9, the former first-rounder will draw a favorable matchup against a Chargers team that ranks 27th in run defense (137.6 YPG), most recently allowing 167 yards to Seattle Seahawks rookie Kenneth Walker III.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Falcons as +3.5 point home underdogs on the spread and +146 on the moneyline.