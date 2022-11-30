Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (Knee) Out for Season by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, the Atlanta Falcons received bad news Wednesday as tight end Kyle Pitts will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn MCL.

Pitts suffered the injury during Atlanta’s 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 11 and recently underwent surgery. Fortunately, the 22-year-old is not expected to suffer any long-term effects, with head coach Arthur Smith saying that “there’s nothing that concerns us going into 2023.”

A consensus top-three tight end in fantasy circles before the regular season, Pitts’s sophomore campaign was one of the most disappointing in recent memory. After becoming just the second rookie tight end to top the 1000-yard receiving mark, the former fourth overall pick recorded just 28 catches for 356 yards and two touchdowns across ten games in 2022. That said, Pitts is hardly to blame for the drop in production. Atlanta has installed a run-heavy offense under veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota, leading to very few opportunities in the passing game.

Assuming the Falcons upgrade from Mariota in the offseason, Pitts will be a prime bounce-back candidate in 2023.

