Hawks' Clint Capela Remains a Game-Time Decision vs. Heat by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Center Clint Capela remains a game-time decision Sunday when his Atlanta Hawks take on the Miami Heat. Capela has been resolving a dental issue that kept him out against the Houston Rockets on Friday.

Clint Capela (dental) remains a game-time decision for Hawks. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 27, 2022

The 28-year-old remains a valuable defensive presence, albeit with limited offensive upside. Capela has added 0.2 Defensive Win Shares for the Hawks while posting a -5.3 Offensive Box Plus/Minus for the Southeast Division leaders.

Onyeka Okongwu replaced Capela in the starting lineup Friday, his first start of the season. The former first-round pick contributed a solid four points and 11 rebounds and should be out with the starters against the Heat.

Amazingly, the Hawks have alternated wins and losses over their last ten outings. Atlanta is coming off a humbling loss to the Rockets, handing Houston their fifth win of the season.

The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook favors the Hawks in this Southeast Division showdown, installing the home side as -5 chalk, with the total set at 225.