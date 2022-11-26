How Michigan’s Win Over Ohio State Impacted National Title Odds Michigan's national title odds jumped dramatically by Greg Dudek 33 minutes ago

It was a multi-layered win for third-ranked Michigan as it trounced No. 2 Ohio State, 45-23, on the road Saturday in a matchup of undefeated teams.

Not only did it give the Wolverines bragging rights over their archrival for a second straight season, but it also boosted their odds to win the National Championship while sending the Buckeyes tumbling out of the college football playoff picture.

Prior to the matchup, DraftKings Sportsbook set the odds of Michigan taking home coveted crown at +1000, which was behind reigning champion Georgia (-140) as well as Ohio State, who had +230 odds to secure a national title.

But after a resounding victory, the Wolverines’ National Championship odds have jumped up to +260 on DraftKings as of 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. On the other hand, the Buckeyes now have the sixth-best odds to win it all at +2500, which is obviously quite the difference.

TCU (+1000), Alabama (+1600) and USC (+1400), who plays Notre Dame on Saturday night, along with Georgia and Michigan all have better odds to be the last team standing than Ohio State.

The Wolverines seemed to have punched their ticket to the college football playoff, but still have the Big Ten championship game to play next week.

Ohio State now is on the outside looking in at the four-team playoff tournament despite only having one loss on the season, but it came at an incredibly bad time. The Buckeyes will watch from home next week and need to root for the teams in front of them to suffer losses if they have a chance to get back into the race for the national title.

It was only one win for Michigan and only one loss for Ohio State, but man, did it have a monumental impact.