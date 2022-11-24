How Oddsmakers Adjusted Jets-Bears Spread After Zach Wilson’s Benching The Jets received a bump up from oddsmakers by Greg Dudek 2 hours ago

Zach Wilson isn’t the starting quarterback for the New York Jets anymore, and oddsmakers see that as a move in the right direction.

They actually have backed the Jets even more with Mike White taking over quarterbacking duties Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Prior to Jets head coach Robert Saleh announcing the benching of Wilson on Wednesday, New York was a 4-point favorite over the Bears, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. By Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET, the Jets had jump up to a six-point favorite.

Oddsmakers clearly think White will be a positive upgrade over Wilson, especially after the second-year quarterback angered his teammates and reportedly apologized to them for not taking accountability in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots.

White started three games for the Jets last season as the 2018 fifth-round pick posted a 1-2 record. He completed 66.7% of his passes in four overall appearances and totaled 953 yards passing to go along with five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The adjustment of the line could also be due to the severity of Justin Fields’ shoulder injury now being known. Fields told reporters he’s dealing with “a separated shoulder with a partially torn ligament, basically an AC joint,” per The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain. Fields was cleared to practice Wednesday but is considered day-to-day, according to NFL Media’s Eric Edholm.

Either way, there already seems to be more confidence that White can serve as a spark — even just a small one — for an inept Jets offense. At the very least, White can’t be worse than Wilson, who completed only 9-of-22 passes for 77 yards in the loss to the Patriots.

Everyone will find out Sunday if that’s the case as White leads the Jets against the Bears. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.