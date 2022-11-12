Hurricanes Place Frederik Andersen on Injured Reserve by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Carolina Hurricanes have placed Frederik Andersen on injured reserve, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes’ official site reports.

#Canes goaltender Frederik Andersen has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to November 6. — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) November 11, 2022

The move was backdated to November 6, so the earliest Andersen can return to the team will be November 14. Like most NHL teams, the Canes guard their injury news and haven’t announced the exact nature of the injury. What we do know is that Andersen suffered the injury during practice Tuesday. Andersen had gotten off to a slow start this season with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage.

The Canes recalled Pyotr Kochetkov to replace Andersen on the roster earlier this week. Antti Raanta is expected to handle the starting role until Andersen returns, but Kochetkov did start and defeat the Edmonton Oilers Thursday.