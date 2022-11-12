Jake Oettinger Returned to the Net for the Dallas Stars on Friday
Jake Oettinger returned between the pipes for the Dallas Stars on Friday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Jake Oettinger vs. James Reimer tonight at the American Airlines Center.— Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) November 12, 2022
Oettinger has been out of the lineup since Oct. 29 due to a lower-body injury. His return didn’t go as planned, as Oettinger was lit up for five goals on only 18 shots by the San Jose Sharks. Oettinger will next get a chance to play Sunday afternoon when the Stars take on the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Stars have gotten off to a solid start this season at 8-5-1. They sit in second place in the Central Division, trailing the Winnipeg Jets by two points.
Whether or not the Stars are a genuine contender for the Stanley Cup likely depends on the play of Oettinger. He was a brick wall in the playoffs last year. This year the Stars are +2800 to win the Stanley Cup. You can find the odds for every NHL team to bring home the cup at the FanDuel Sportsbook.