Japan Rallies to Stun Germany at World Cup by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago

Four years after failing to make it out of the group stage in 2018, Germany’s 2022 World Cup journey has gotten off to a shocking start.

Germany allowed two late second-half goals as Hansi Flick’s squad was stunned 2-1 by Japan on Wednesday. The Germans opened the scoring on a penalty kick by Ilkay Gundogan in the 33rd minute and had several opportunities to extend their lead in a match in which they held 74% of total possession and fired 26 shots (nine on goal). However, Japan would find the equalizer in the 75th minute on a goal by substitute Ritsu Doan before grabbing the lead just eight minutes later following a tremendous strike from fellow-sub Takuma Asano.

It’s Japan’s first-ever victory over Germany and yet another astounding result in this year’s tournament after Argentina was upset 2-1 by Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Germany now faces a must-win situation Sunday versus Spain, while Japan battles Costa Rica.

