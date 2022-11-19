Jerry Jeudy won't Play Sunday for the Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy won’t play Sunday for the Denver Broncos, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos’ official website reports.
Nathaniel Hackett said Jerry Jeudy is ruled out for this week against the Raiders.— Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) November 18, 2022
Hoping he can play next week in Carolina. Remains day to day.
Jeudy had to leave the game early versus the Tennessee Titans in Week 10 after suffering an ankle injury. Jeudy is considered day-to-day but won’t play Sunday versus the Las Vegas Raiders. This is a massive blow to a Broncos’ passing game that has underperformed all season. Tim Patrick was lost for the season during training camp due to a knee injury, and K.J. Hamler will also miss this contest due to a hamstring injury. Russell Wilson may be wishing he was still back in Seattle at this point. Courtland Sutton should see a truckload of targets Sunday.
