Jets HC Robert Saleh Noncommittal Regarding Zach Wilson for Week 12

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was noncommittal in naming Zach Wilson his starting quarterback against the Chicago Bears for Week 12, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jets’ HC Robert Saleh told reporters that he’s not committing to QB Zach Wilson as his starting QB for Sunday’s game vs. the Bears. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2022

This news is quite the backtrack from Sunday’s post-game comments from Saleh. According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, Saleh told reporters that a quarterback change was the “furthest thing” from his mind after the game. He may have caught on to several reports about the locker room’s frustration with Wilson or the quarterback’s choice not to take the blame for Sunday’s loss after the defense allowed just three points. If Wilson is benched, Saleh will have to choose between Joe Flacco and Mike White for Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears.

In 2022, Wilson has completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 1,279 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions in seven starts.

Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets Odds

The New York Jets are 4.5-point favorites against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.